Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday reviewed the situation across various parts of the state in the wake of Cyclone Fengal. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin assessed the preparedness and precautionary measures. The Chief Minister also visited the Chennai State Operation Centre, accompanied by state ministers KN Nehru and KKSSR Ramachandran.

The Chief Minister interacted with the District Collectors of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and other districts via video conferencing to assess the on-ground conditions. He assured that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and implementing necessary precautionary measures.

Addressing the media, CM Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government had been conducting continuous inspections and taking steps to mitigate the impact. "The MET Department has warned of continuous rainfall for the next two to three days. The Tamil Nadu government has been conducting inspections and taking precautionary measures. We have received information that the cyclonic storm will cross the coast tonight. The Chennai Corporation Commissioner has been in touch with the District Collectors of Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and other districts to assess the field conditions. Relief work is underway, and relief camps have been set up to accommodate affected people," CM Stalin said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclonic Storm Fengal is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on Saturday evening, with wind speeds ranging from 70-80 kmph and gusts of up to 90 kmph.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal, currently over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 10 kmph. It is positioned near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 80.7°E, approximately 100 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 100 km southeast of Chennai. "It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm during the evening of November 30. Wind speeds are expected to range between 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph. A slowdown in the system's movement is possible as it approaches the coast. The situation is being continuously monitored," the IMD stated.

The IMD further noted that wind speeds in the Tiruvallur to Mayiladuthurai regions could range from 70-90 kmph during landfall. On Sunday, coastal areas from Tiruvallur to Nagapattinam districts may experience wind speeds between 50-70 kmph.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu as the cyclone approached. In Chennai, visuals showed waterlogged roads due to incessant rain. Areas such as New Washermanpet, the Gemini Flyover, and Mount Road reported ankle-deep waterlogging, resulting in slow traffic and difficulties for vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers.

Cyclone Fengal has also caused rough sea conditions, strong winds, and continuous rainfall in Chennai since last night. The IMD stated that the cyclone is being closely monitored using Doppler weather radars in Chennai (S-band), Sriharikota, and Chennai (X-band), along with satellite observations.