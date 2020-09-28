Data science will help oil industry reduce inefficiency, says DGH

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
The upstream oil and gas sector should focus on reducing inefficiencies according to SCL Das, Director General, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH).
Addressing a webinar on Digital Transformation of the Indian Exploration and Production (E&P) Industry, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Das said, “Digital transformation and adoption of innovative digital technologies should be included in the business process of re-engineering, operations and decision making,” he added.
“It is mainstream in the government agenda now and industry must also incorporate this to reduce inefficiencies.”
He said, “The government remains committed to facilitate the rapid adoption and deployment of new technologies. We will support the industry initiatives through which the bar of digitisation is raised across the spectrum of the E&P industry including the small and medium enterprises.”
Das added that the DGH is planning to use digitisation to further enhance access of data, improve the ease of doing business and capacity building for the industry.
“Going digital is enabling us finding a greater value in our existing business and this is the opportune time to find new ways of doing business. These technologies assist in strategic decision making to data driven insights, reducing cost, optimising operating models, automating manual operations,” he added.
To promote ease of doing business, “We have recently launched the self-certification for several online processes and within a month, all processes will be online. We are also upgrading single window clearance portal and making them more comprehensive so that it becomes a ‘one-touch and go’ process,” he added.
