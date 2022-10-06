The Delhi Government has received nearly 2,000 complaints from the city's resident welfare and market associations about old vehicles parked in their premises.

The Delhi Transport Department had issued the number 8376050050 for RWAs and market associations to share details about parked old vehicles.

"Within two days of issuing the Whatsapp number, we received 2,000 complaints from across Delhi. However, the complaints need to be verified. People are sending pictures of vehicles that they feel look old. We have to verify the details of the vehicles' registration in our database to ascertain whether they are actually overage and unfit for plying on Delhi's roads," a senior official said.

There are around 25 lakh such vehicles in the national capital, he added.

"If we find the vehicles unfit to be parked in public places, our teams will be dispatched, and they will impound the vehicles and immediately hand them to the authorised scrapper for scrapping," the official said.

Supreme Court order

In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years respectively is banned in Delhi, adding that vehicles violating the order would be impounded. A National Green Tribunal order of 2014 does not allow vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

Around two lakh diesel vehicles more than 10 years old were deregistered earlier this year.

Last week, the department had cautioned people against driving old vehicles in the National capital, saying such vehicles would be immediately impounded.

"Now, it has come to notice that inspite of these orders, such vehicles are still found plying and parked on the roads of Delhi. The enforcement wing of the Transport Department has been undertaking a robust enforcement drive for impounding such vehicles if found plying or parked on Delhi roads," the Department had said.

It had further advised people to neither drive nor keep or park such vehicles in public places.