Delhi govt schools leading education from the front: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the education in the Delhi government schools is leading from the front as several students from Delhi government schools qualified in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 exams

“As many as 569 students from Delhi government schools have qualified in the exams out of which 67 per cent are girls,” said Kejriwal.

In addition to this, total 443 students from the Delhi government schools have cleared the JEE (Mains) exam this time. Out of which 53 students have qualified the JEE (Advance) exam.

“Students from poor families are getting into IITs because AAP invested in education. AAP government is helping students overcome socio-economic barriers to achieve their goals through quality education,” he said.

On pollution

Meanwhile on the issue of rising pollution in the national capital, Kejriwal on Monday had said that all the state governments should join hands and launch a war against the air pollution.

He said that if all the governments work hard and make honest efforts then there can be a substantial reduction in pollution due to stubble burning in a short period of time.

He also urged the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to hold meetings with the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab every month.

“Till now, the Centre has been doing meetings with the Environment Ministers of States but this is a big issue. So, I would request the Union Environment Minister to have meetings with the CMs of these four States every month to come up with a solution.” said Kejriwal.