Delhi govt to give ₹1 crore as ex-gratia to kin of health workers who lose life

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that if any doctor, nurse or sanitation worker loses his or her life, their family members would be given ₹1 crore as mark of respect for their service.

“I had a conversation with doctors, nurses and sanitation workers today. I thanked all of them on everyone’s behalf. They are endangering their lives for us. God forbid, if anything happens to them, their family will be given ₹ 1 crore as ex-gratia,” said Kejriwal.

Meals for doctors and medical staff from five-star hotels have been arranged on a daily basis. For those who are unable to return home, arrangements have been made for them to stay in five star hotels, he added.

“We have been informed that there is a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and testing kits. We appeal to the Union government to provide required PPE as early as possible,” said Kejriwal.

Around 35,000 construction workers have already received ₹5,000 each from the Delhi government. The amount has been credited in their bank accounts, he said.

“We are tracking the cellphone location of suspeced corona cases. Everyone who has been contacted (by them) is being tracked down and being quarantined immediately,” said Kejriwal.

11,084 phone numbers were already handed over to the police and on Wednesday another 14,345 were to be sent to trace whether they were adhering to the quarantine. Strict action will be taken against those who did not adhere to the orders, he added.