Delhi oxygen situation is grim: says CM Kejriwal

With medical oxygen supply is fast running out in Delhi hospitals, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to supply Oxygen to the capital at the earliest.

Kejriwal said some of the hospitals in the capital are left with just a few hours of oxygen. The Delhi CM who convened a meeting to review the situation, urged the officials to increase oxygen beds across several facilities in the city.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and nodal minister for Covid-19 management Manish Sisodia, said the Central government need to be very sensitive and alert, and there should be no jungle raj between the States on the supply of oxygen, indicating that some States are being preferred over others.

Kejriwal said his government was working on a war footing to ensure oxygen supply in Delhi. In a tweet, he said "Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the Center to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen."

Taking to social media, Sisodia said, "SOS phones are coming from all hospitals regarding oxygen. People supplying oxygen are being stopped in different States. There should be no jungle raj between the States on the supply of oxygen, for this, the central government will have to be very sensitive and alert."

Delhi said it is procuring oxygen cylinders from Noida and Rajasthan.