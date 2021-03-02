Delhi Transport Corp approves bids for procurement of 300 electric buses

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
New Delhi, March 2
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has, at its Board Meeting, approved bids for procurement of 300 air-conditioned low-floor electric buses.
These 300 electric buses, after approval by the Cabinet, will start arriving in October 2021, and the induction of the entire fleet will be completed by February 2022.
These 300 low-floor 12-meter BS-VI-compliant air-conditioned buses would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS, and other facilities, along with being differently-able-friendly.
Further, to ensure passenger safety, especially of women, these buses would be integrated with the newly-built Command and Control Centre at Kashmiri Gate, an official release said.
Earlier, DTC had floated an open tender for the procurement of 300 low-floor 12-meter full electric air-conditioned buses in December 2020. Prior to this, two tenders were short-closed owing to various reasons.
DTC has already issued Letter of Award in respect of 1,000 low-floor AC buses (BS-VI compliant) and the buses will start arriving in May 2021. The entire fleet of 1,000 CNG buses is likely to be inducted by September 2021.
With the induction of these 1,000 CNG buses and 300 electric buses, DTC will achieve a total fleet strength of 5,060.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who chaired the Board meeting, said, “This decision comes a few months into Delhi Government successfully launching the Delhi EV Policy and the ongoing full-fledged awareness campaign Switch Delhi encouraging Delhiites to shift to EV. This year will see a thousand new buses being added in DTC and close to 600 new electric buses inducted under the Cluster scheme too. With the arrival of these 300 electric buses, Delhi will take its first huge leap to its dream of fully electric public transport in the city.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...