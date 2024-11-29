Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was hovered around 330 for the entire day Friday, until 7 p.m., which falls under ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI of 18 spots in the national capital were higher than any other place in the country.

Two stations in Delhi had over 400 AQI, which falls under ‘severe’ category, -- Bawana (415) and Mundka (402). As many as 27 spots remained in the ‘very poor’ category, and the rest were under the ‘poor’ category while the average AQI in the city was 334 at 7 p.m., according to CPCB data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe+’, as per classification by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Among some of the major pollutant cities and towns, where the AQI was higher than some of the spots of Delhi, included Danapur (Patna) at 333, Talkatora District Industries Center (Lucknow) at 319, Hajipur (bihar), Bhiwani (Haryana) and Gwalior (MP) at 293 and Sector-116, Noida (UP)at 290.

Delhi also witnessed the coldest night of the season, so far with the night time temperature dropping to 9.5 Degree Celsius, a notch below the normal. The maximum was 26.4 Degree Celsius, which is 0.4 Degree above normal, according to India Meteorological Department data.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, headed by BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, has decided to discuss air pollution in Delhi likely in its next meeting.

According to an official bulletin by the Rajya Sabha, environmental pollution in the country and the steps taken by various agencies for its mitigation, with special thrust on air and water pollution in Delhi – NCR will be taken up in the next meeting scheduled on December 4.

