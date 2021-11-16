Demonetisation badly designed, hurt common man: TN Finance Minister

Demonetisation was a badly designed move that hit the common man by disrupting cash flow, said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, at the release of the Tamil translation of ‘Demonetisation Decoded, A Critique of India’s Currency Experiment’ originally authored by Jayati Ghosh, CP Chandrasekhar and Prabhat Patnaik.

At the event organised by the Department of Economics at Stella Maris College in Chennai, he said that till today, no country has undertaken such a decision without having the new notes printed.

“I could not comprehend how somebody could take such a dramatic decision at such a short notice. I am a strong critic of demonetisation,” he said.

“Two days after it was done, I raised a series of questions for which there was no answer,” he added. The Tamil translation of the book was by professors S Pushparaj and V Sivasankar.