News

Demonetisation badly designed, hurt common man: TN Finance Minister

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 16, 2021

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan releasing a book on demonetisation in Chennai on Tuesday   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan says he could not comprehend how somebody could take such a dramatic decision at such a short notice

Demonetisation was a badly designed move that hit the common man by disrupting cash flow, said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, at the release of the Tamil translation of ‘Demonetisation Decoded, A Critique of India’s Currency Experiment’ originally authored by Jayati Ghosh, CP Chandrasekhar and Prabhat Patnaik.

At the event organised by the Department of Economics at Stella Maris College in Chennai, he said that till today, no country has undertaken such a decision without having the new notes printed.

“I could not comprehend how somebody could take such a dramatic decision at such a short notice. I am a strong critic of demonetisation,” he said.

“Two days after it was done, I raised a series of questions for which there was no answer,” he added. The Tamil translation of the book was by professors S Pushparaj and V Sivasankar.

Published on November 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like