News

Deputy CM Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised on Wednesday due to coronavirus, sources said.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader has been admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital here, they added.

He had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation.

Covid-19
Delhi
ministers (government)
