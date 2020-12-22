Development programme for aspiring entrepreneurs

Atal Incubation Centre at Nitte in Udupi district of Karnataka will organise a five-day online entrepreneurship development programme for aspiring young entrepreneurs from December 26 to 30.

The programme is intended to be a foundation course for these who plan to start a business enterprise, the centre said in a press release. Those interested can register for the programme on www.aicnitte.com/edp.php, it said. The programme, which begins at 10 am, will go up to 1 pm.

Atal Incubation Centre at Nitte is supported by NITI Aayog, it added.