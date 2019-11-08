Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minster

Even as the power struggle in Maharashtra continues unabated, Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis has resigned from his position. His resignation has been accepted by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Fadnavis has been appointed as the caretaker Chief Minster.

Fadnavis clarified that the BJP talks with Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray over sharing of Chief Minister Office were scuttled and remained inconclusive. On the other hand Shiv Sena has not clarified it's position about forming a non-BJP government in the State.

But party spokesman Sanjay Raut told reporters that Shiv Sena can form government. However he did not share any conclusive plans about it.