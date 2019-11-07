Maharashtra government formation: State BJP President to meet governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra's BJP President, Chandrakant Patil, and Finance Minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar, will call upon the State's governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday, in attempt to the political crisis of th state.

The talks have gained importance as the term of the current State Assembly expires on Saturday.

A stable government it yet to be formed in Maharashtra.

The results of the State's Assembly elections were announced on October 24.

The BJP, in an alliance with Shiv Sena and other smaller parties as well as independent MLAs, have a majority in the legislature.

But, the Shiv Sena is hankering for the Chief Minister’s position for period of 2.5 years, out of the five-term, and an equal distribution of portfolios.

On Wedensday, Mungantiwar told the media persons that the party has a formula, which will be acceptable to all the concerned parties.

He added that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, which has the mandate of the people, will come to power.

However, the Shiv Sena is singing a different tune. On Thursday morning, the party’s spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that there no communication between RSS Chief Mohan Bhagavat and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray over the government formation.