Disciplinary action: ICAI removes member D P Misra’s name for 10 years and six months

The CA Institute’s Disciplinary Committee has removed the name of Deba Prasad Misra, a member based in Bhubaneswar, from its Register of Members for consolidated period of 126 months ( ten years and six months) with effect from November 26.

This includes additional six months for the non payment of fine of ₹ 1 lakh imposed on the member for alleged professional and other misconduct.

In a separate case, the CA Institute’s Disciplinary Committee has removed the name of Kotila Veetil Shankaran, a Mumbai based Member, from its Register of Members for a consolidated period of five years plus additional six months with effect from November 26. The additional six months is for non payment of ₹ 1 lakh fine imposed on him for alleged professional/other misconduct.

In two other separate cases, the Disciplinary Committee has removed the names of Vikas Kumar Khaitan, a Member from Bengaluru, and Vijay Kumar Sharma, a Member from Mohali, from the Members List for a period of one year and six months respectively with effect from November 26 for professional misconduct, sources said.