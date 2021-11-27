Disciplinary action: ICAI removes member D P Misra’s name for 10 years and six months

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The CA Institute’s Disciplinary Committee has removed the name of Deba Prasad Misra, a member based in Bhubaneswar, from its Register of Members for consolidated period of 126 months ( ten years and six months) with effect from November 26.
This includes additional six months for the non payment of fine of ₹ 1 lakh imposed on the member for alleged professional and other misconduct.
In a separate case, the CA Institute’s Disciplinary Committee has removed the name of Kotila Veetil Shankaran, a Mumbai based Member, from its Register of Members for a consolidated period of five years plus additional six months with effect from November 26. The additional six months is for non payment of ₹ 1 lakh fine imposed on him for alleged professional/other misconduct.
In two other separate cases, the Disciplinary Committee has removed the names of Vikas Kumar Khaitan, a Member from Bengaluru, and Vijay Kumar Sharma, a Member from Mohali, from the Members List for a period of one year and six months respectively with effect from November 26 for professional misconduct, sources said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...