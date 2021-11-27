News

Disciplinary action: ICAI removes member D P Misra’s name for 10 years and six months

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on November 27, 2021

Also removes another Member Kotila Veetil Shankaran for five years and six months for alleged misconduct

The CA Institute’s Disciplinary Committee has removed the name of Deba Prasad Misra, a member based in Bhubaneswar, from its Register of Members for consolidated period of 126 months ( ten years and six months) with effect from November 26.

This includes additional six months for the non payment of fine of ₹ 1 lakh imposed on the member for alleged professional and other misconduct.

In a separate case, the CA Institute’s Disciplinary Committee has removed the name of Kotila Veetil Shankaran, a Mumbai based Member, from its Register of Members for a consolidated period of five years plus additional six months with effect from November 26. The additional six months is for non payment of ₹ 1 lakh fine imposed on him for alleged professional/other misconduct.

In two other separate cases, the Disciplinary Committee has removed the names of Vikas Kumar Khaitan, a Member from Bengaluru, and Vijay Kumar Sharma, a Member from Mohali, from the Members List for a period of one year and six months respectively with effect from November 26 for professional misconduct, sources said.

Published on November 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

ICAI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like