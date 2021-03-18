Domestic mineral production down 3.7% in January

Domestic mineral production was 3.7 per cent lower in January on a year-on-year basis, according to a statement from the Ministry of Mines on Thursday. The cumulative national production of minerals since the start of the ongoing financial year has been 10.4 per cent lower compared to the previous fiscal year.

The domestic production of coal stood at 737 lakh tonnes in January, 1.8 per cent lower than the same time last year. Lignite production shrunk 17.8 per cent to 37 lt. Natural gas production stood at 2,478 million cubic metres while crude production stood at 26 lt, down 2.1 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively. Production of limestone and chromite stood at 344 lt and 4.71 lt. Bauxite production in January stood at 18.82 lt, down 13.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.