Domestically-produced gas price for April-Sept kept stable

In what is seen as not so good a news for public sector natural gas explorer and producers like ONGC, Oil India, the government has decided to keep the gas price stable at $1.79 per million British thermal units (MMBTU) in the six-monthly revision on Wednesday. The new price and ceiling will be effective till September.

It was also a setback for players like Reliance Industries-Bp which produce gas from challenging areas, as the government has reduced the price ceiling on the production from discoveries in deep-water, ultra deep-water, and high pressure-high temperature areas to $3.62 per MMBTU from the already low of $4.06 per MMBTU.

A notification by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) said that the price of domestic natural gas for April 1 to September 30 in 2021 was kept at $1.79 per MMBTU on a gross calorific value basis. For natural gas produced from deepwater, ultra-deepwater and high-pressure high-temperature areas, it was kept at $3.62 per MMBTU.

Natural gas prices are decided in India once in every six months based on a formula depending on the weighted average of global benchmarks such as Henry Hub, Alberta gas, NBP and Russian gas.