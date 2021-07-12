News

Dominica HC allows Mehul Choksi to return to Antigua on bail for treatment

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 12, 2021

Mehul Choksi

The court has also stayed the ongoing trial before magistrate for the alleged illegal entry into Dominica

The Dominica High Court has granted bail to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, allowing him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment of his neurological condition, local media there reported.

The high court has granted a consent order permitting Choksi to go to Antigua, where he has been staying as a citizen since 2018 after he left India, after depositing Eastern Caribbean Dollars 10,000 (approximately ₹2.75 lakh as per exchange rate) as bail money, Antigua Breaking News reported.

The court has also stayed the ongoing trial before a magistrate for his alleged illegal entry into Dominica on May 23, it said.

Published on July 12, 2021

crime, law and justice
economic offence
Dominica
