Don’t harass traders to achieve target, Yediyurappa tells tax officals

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday reviewed the progress made by the State’s commercial tax department and directed officials not to harass traders in tax collection.

The meeting took stock of impact due to the lockdown and fall in tax collection in March and April and discussed ways to plug leakages in collections. Yediyurappa asked officials to initiate action against those using fake E-Way bills and report misuse in the movement of goods.

Covid-19 in textbook

The State government is planning to include study on Covid-19 from class 6 to 10 for this academic year (2020-21). The Education department has also decided to reduce academic year and syllabus for State board students.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, “Quarantine has given me more energy to deliver during this hour of crisis.” Speaking to reporters, after coming out of quarantine, he said he was aware that he would test negative for coronavirus. But the rules should not be different for the Minister and the common man. Hence forth he said he would work with enhanced energy and more enthusiasm.

“It’s a good experience to self-quarantine. I worked from home attending meetings and taking stock of the situation as district in-charge Minister,” said Sudhakar.

“Karnataka is planning to conduct cost audit of treatment of patients who tested positive for Covid-19,” S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister told reporters. He added, “Once cost audit is done, then we will know how much state government has spent per patient.”

New Cases

On Thursday, 12 new positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the State taking the total number of cases to 705. This includes 30 (one non-Covid) deaths and 366 discharges.

Of the remaining 308 cases, 302 positive patients are reported stable at their designated hospitals and six are in ICU. The new cases are spread across Davangere, Kalaburgi, Badami (Bagalkote district) with three cases each, while Hirebagewadi (Belagavi district), Bengaluru Urban and Dharwad reported one case each.

One death has been reported with patient No 694, a 55-year-old female resident of Davangere, with known case of diabetes and hypertension died on Thursday.