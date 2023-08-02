The Department of Telecommunications has relaxed spectrum trading norms by allowing operators to trade radiowaves in a frequency band as per the block size notified in the last auction.

According to its latest guidelines, DoT said, “The block sizes of access spectrum to be traded in different spectrum band(s) shall be as per the block size(s) as specified in the notice inviting application (NIA) for the latest auction held. Further, if there is any residual spectrum to be traded, it may be considered on pro-rata basis.”

Also, if a particular spectrum band is not the part of the NIA for the latest auction held, the block size as per latest available NIA for that band shall be considered for trading, it said.

This modification in spectrum trading guidelines would allow telecom operators to lease spectrum to captive non-public network licence holders that use radiowaves for internal business requirements.

Earlier, telecom operators were allowed to trade spectrum in block size ranging 1.25 megahertz (Mhz) paired spectrum to up to 20 Mhz in higher frequency bands of 2,300 and 2,500 Mhz.

Spectrum trading

But, with the latest modification, the telecom operators will be allowed to trade spectrum in block size of up to 50 Mhz depending on the frequency band.

“The other terms and conditions of guidelines for trading of access spectrum by access service providers dated October 12, 2015, and clarifications issued from time to time in the matter shall remain unchanged,” the DoT added.