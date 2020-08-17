‘Drishyam’ director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50

Sony HXR-MC88 camcorder: Shoot and stream like a pro
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films “Mumbai Meri Jaan”, “Drishyam” and “Madaari”, died on Monday in a Hyderabad hospital. He was 50.
Kamat, who was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections, was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31.
“He passed away at around 10.30 am in Hyderabad. I was in touch with his close associate, producer Ajay Rai, who was with him,” Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar told PTI.
In a statement on August 12, the medical facility had said that Kamat was hospitalised for jaundice and abdominal distention, and was later diagnosed with chronic liver disease. The hospital had described his condition “critical but stable”.
Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film “Dombivali Fast” in 2005. His Bollywood debut was 2008’s “Mumbai Meri Jaan”, starring Irrfan and R Madhavan.
Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer “Rocky Handsome” in 2016, which he also directed.
His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer “Drishyam”, which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.
