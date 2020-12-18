News

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Rajasthan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 18, 2020 Published on December 18, 2020

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Alwar district in Rajasthan on Thursday, tremors of which were felt in Delhi-NCR, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the quake was Alwar in Rajasthan, according to the NCS.

The earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, it said.

