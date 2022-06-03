Eaton India facilities certified as zero water discharge

In alignment with its 2030 sustainability targets, power management company Eaton announced that all its facilities in India are now zero water discharge certified. Globally, the company aims to certify 10 per cent of its manufacturing facilities as zero water discharge by 2030.

Mukul Kadam, sub-regional manager, EHS corporate Eaton, said, “Eaton has always been committed to a culture of sustainability. Our dedication has enabled us to integrate sustainability into our business activities, allow employees and communities to realize the benefits of a sustainable future, and make Eaton a preferred employer around the world.”

Cutting down on wastes

He added, “Our plants are concentrated on reducing waste generation within the plant by recycling and re-using. We have reviewed and understood the needs for zero water discharge process and used the pre-defined checklist to identify gaps and fill them in with the right solutions. Overall, these certifications are a step further in Eaton’s commitment to improving people’s lives and the environment.”

To reduce its water and waste, Eaton has implemented regular maintenance of the sewage treatment plant, regular water leak inspection, flowmeters in identified lines, periodic training for all applicable employees, and implementation of water improvement projects.

Eaton recycles HT fixtures in the plants to reduce the use of new materials. Most Eaton sites follow green supply chain management, educate their suppliers and vendors on sustainability, and cascade the best practices implemented in all locations.

Eaton has manufacturing facilities in Ahmednagar, Ranjangaon, Pondicherry, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bangalore.