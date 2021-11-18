1 in 3 kids in classes 1, 2 has never attended school in person due to Covid: Report

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
One in every three children in classes 1 and 2 has never attended in-person school before due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021 was released on Wednesday.
“One in every three children in Classes I and II have never attended in person classes before. Among government school students of Classes I and II, 36.8 per cent never attended pre-primary classes, while the corresponding share is 33.6 in private schools,” the 16th ASER said.
The report noted that while smartphone ownership has dramatically risen over the last few years, children’s access to these devices is often quite limited, especially among the youngest learners who have the least access to technology. It also noted that almost a third of all children in classes 1 and 2 did not have smartphones available at home.
Also read:Over 400 per cent rise in cyber crime cases committed against children in 2020: NCRB data
“Only 19.9 per cent of children in grades I-II have access to the devices whenever they require. The access rises with age, with 35.4 per cent of students in Classes IX and above having constant access,” the report said.
The survey report pointed out that while 91.9 per cent of enrolled children have textbooks for their current grade, only about a third (33.5 per cent) of children in classes 1-2 of yet to be reopened schools reported to have received learning material from schools in the form of worksheets in print or virtual form, online or recorded classes or other learning-related video clips.
Conducted in September-October 2021, 18 months after the first lockdown, the survey explores how children in the age group of 5-16 studied at home since the onset of the pandemic, and the challenges that the schools and the households now face as schools reopen across States.
Also read: Vaccine for kids unlikely this year as govt seeks more data
ASER 2021 was conducted in 25 States and three Union Territories. It reached a total of 76,706 households and 75,234 children in the age group of 5-16 years, as well as teachers or head teachers from 7,299 government schools offering primary grades. The survey report pointed out that almost all enrolled children have textbooks for their current grade (91.9 per cent).
“This proportion has increased over the last year, for children enrolled in both government and private schools. There has been a slight increase in additional materials received. Overall, among enrolled children whose schools had not reopened, 39.8 per cent of children received some kind of learning materials or activities (other than textbooks) from their teachers during the reference week.
Also read: Now a zero-cost EMI for financing school fees
“This is a slight increase over 2020 when 35.6 per cent of children received learning materials in the reference week. More children in reopened schools received learning materials: In the reference week, 46.4 per cent of children in reopened schools received learning materials and activities as compared to 39.8 per cent of children whose schools had not reopened, mainly because of the inclusion of homework in reopened schools,” it said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...