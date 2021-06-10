AI course for professionals in financial markets

TalentSprint and NSE Academy, both subsidiaries of the National Stock Exchange (NE), have announced an advanced certification programme in Artificial Intelligence for Financial Markets.

The six-month programme targets professionals working in hedge funds, investment banks, stock markets, insurance, forex, NBFCs and regulators to help them develop expertise in AI. Priced at ₹3 lakh, the programme begins in August 2021.

Anand Jayaraman, a global data analytics consultant and educator and portfolio manager, will lead the programme, delivered in a hybrid (online and offline) model.

“Financial markets worldwide are undergoing digital transformation, with huge adoption of AI and machine learning solutions across algorithmic trading and portfolio management, market analysis and intelligent forecasting, risk management and regulatory compliance,” Santanu Paul, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TalentSprint, said.

However, lack of skilled talent has been cited among the key obstacles to AI technology adoption in financial markets, he said.

“India’s financial markets are undergoing rapid transformation. Technology-driven innovation is fuelling this evolution. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of India’s financial markets through focused education,” Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSE, said.