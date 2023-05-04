Allen Career Institute has appointed Nitin Kukreja as its Chief Executive Officer. He is mandated to build a world-class education company of the future and bridge the wide education deficit in India, said the Institute.

Kukreja and his team will focus on combining Allen’s academic excellence with technology to deliver these objectives on scale.

Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, Allen Career Institute, said Kukreja has been associated with Allen as a board member and made invaluable contributions in defining the strategic roadmap for Allen.

He will combine the two Ts (Teaching and Technology) to offer outcome-driven learning to students, he added.

Allen Career Institute will focus on delivering a digital-first consumer experience at scale, expanding Allen’s reach from 3.0 lakh students to 2.5 crore students.

Since announcing the strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree last April, Allen has augmented its academic team with talent from large technology companies. Allen plans to further scale its digital team based in Bangalore to 200 by the end of the year.

Education has massive impact on the lives of learners and is an important contributor to nation-building, said Kukreja.

Allen has a legacy of delivering this impact on 28 lakh learners over the last 35 years, and technology can multiply Allen’s positive impact manifold, he added.

About Kukreja

Kukreja has over two decades of experience in leadership, strategy, and investing roles across various sectors. In his last role, he was the Managing Director of Marigold Park Capital Advisors (formerly Lupa Systems, India), leading investments in consumer-tech companies. Prior to that, Nitin was CEO of Star Sports.

He is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce and IIM Ahmedabad.

Founded by Rajesh Maheshwari in 1988, Allen Career Institute has a Pan-India base with more than 200 classroom centers in 53 cities.