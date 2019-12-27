Alumnus of 1994 batch of IIT-M pledges $1 million

The 1994 B.Tech batch of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has pledged over $1 million to the institute for the purpose of providing merit-cum-means scholarships, improving emotional wellness of students and to develop the individual engineering departments, according to a press statement from IIT-Madras.

The amount will be contributed over a period of 2 to 3 years, the release added.

The press statement announced that IIT-Madras and the IIT Madras Alumni Association organised the annual Alumni Reunion on its campus today.

The occasion also saw the establishment of a new Institute Chair sponsored by Distinguished Alumnus Awardee (2004) Professor Marti G. Subrahmanyam, Charles E. Merrill Professor of Finance and Economics, Stern School of Business and Global Network Professor of Finance and Economics, NYU Shanghai, New York University.

An alumnus of 1967 batch (B.Tech., Mechanical Engineering), Subrahmanyam donated $1,00,000 to set up ‘Marti Mannariah Gurunath Institute Chair’ in Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-Madras.

“Prof. Marti G. Subrahmanyam’s family already supports the ‘Srimathi Marti Annapurna Gurunath Award for Excellence in Teaching’ award in the Institute and now, he is supporting the Institute again through this Chair, being set up in his father’s name. We thank him and his family for this generous gesture,” Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT-Madras, was quoted in the statement.

A Distinguished Alumnus Award for 2019 was also conferred on the occasion to Dr. Parthasarathy Ranganathan (1994, B.Tech, (Electrical Engineering)), Distinguished Engineer at Google.