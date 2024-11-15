All the vacant teacher posts in Andhra Pradesh State will be filled by the next academic year, Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education, IT and Electronics said.

While replying to questions in the Assembly in Amaravati on Friday, Lokesh said the goal of the State Government was to complete teacher recruitment without any legal tangles.

The details of all the cases pending since 1994 were collected and the Government had decided to issue the DSC notification without any obstacles, he added.

The file with regard to increasing the age limit to the DSC aspirants is pending before the Chief Ministers.

Before 1994 the teacher recruitment was conducted by the respective zilla parishads, he said and stated that after the TDP came to power 15 DSCs were conducted to fill 1.8 lakh teacher vacancies.

The previous YSRCP government did not fill even a single vacant teacher post, Lokesh said and remarked there a DSC notification was issued on February 12, 2024, just two months before the Assembly elections by the previous government to only “to deceive” the job aspirants, he alleged. The process did not move forward at all, he added.