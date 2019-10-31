At NITK, over 350 firms to participate in placements process: Director

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless on-ear headphones review
National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) is expecting nearly 350 companies to participate in the placement process during the current academic year, according to K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director of the institute.
Addressing press persons in Mangaluru on Thursday, he said that around 270 companies participated in the placement process at NITK campus at Surathkal in 2018-19, and more than 92 per cent of undergraduate students were placed.
Stating that the placement process has already begun for 2019-20, he said more than 80 per cent of the undergraduate students have already been placed now. Two more phases of placement are yet to be done. Around 330-350 companies are likely to participate this year, he said.
NITK earned a revenue of around ₹1.5 crore through consultancies during 2018-19. Rao said that primary engineering disciplines such as mining, civil, mechanical, metallurgy and chemical have contributed a significant share to the internal revenue generation through consultancies.
Rao said that the 17th Annual Convocation of NITK will be conducted on November 2. M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President, will deliver the convocation address on that day.
Vajubhai Vala, Karnataka Governor, and Kota Shrinivasa Poojari, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister, will be present on the occasion.
NITK will award 29 gold medals to postgraduate students, and nine gold medals to undergraduate students at the convocation.
NITK is celebrating its diamond jubilee from August 2019 to August 2020. NITK (erstwhile Karnataka Regional Engineering College), which was established with a student strength of 250 in 1960, now has around 6,000 students from all over the country and abroad.
