CBSE instructs its schools to upload internal assessment marks by June 28

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday instructed its schools to upload the marks of practical exams and internal assessment by June 28. It also said that the pending practicals will be conducted in online mode only.
“The schools with pending Practicals/Internal Assessment are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload marks by 28 June. The subjects where external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in the curriculum in an online mode,” read the circular.
For conduct of practical exam or project evaluation where external examiners are appointed by the CBSE, the external examiner will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiner and take viva voce through online mode, it added.
“Internal examiner will share the date of the examination with students well in advance and on the day of exam, share the link of online meeting with the external examiner and students. The conduct of assessment will be as per the norms given in the norms,” said the circular.
Meanwhile, the CBSE last week constituted a high powered committee to set up a well defined objective for Class XII Board Examination Assessment for 2020-21. This came a few days after the Government announced cancellation of Class XII board exams.
The 12-member committee includes Vipin Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Udit Prakash, Director, Directorate of Education and Representative of Chairman UGC, to name a few. The committee will submit its report within 10 days.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education announced cancelling of Class XII examination of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Like CBSE, NIOS will also come up with a criteria for the assessment of students in a well defined manner.
