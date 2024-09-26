CherriLearn, a Mangaluru-based impact EdTech company, has expanded its reach to the north-eastern region of India, providing its educational platform to tribal students in collaboration with the Saraswati Vidya Mandir (SVM) school in East Jayanta Hills, Meghalaya.

“Our mission is to democratise quality education, and this initiative sponsored by Sathwa Spa enables us to reach and impact the lives of students who need it the most. We believe this will be a significant step in their educational journey, providing them with the resources they need to succeed,” saidShrinidhi RS, Founder of CherriLearn.

SVM school is located approximately 11 hours from Shillong and has an enrolment of 155 students from grades I to VII, all of whom belong to tribal communities.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit