CISCE board to announce class 10, 12 results on July 24

The CISCE will announce results for class 10 and 12 on July 24, board Chief Executive and Secretary, Gerry Arathoon, said on Friday.
"The results of the class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24 at 3 pm. The results will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS," said Arathoon.
"The Tabulation Registers will be made available for schools through the CAREERS Portal. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The results will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.
Arathoon informed that unlike previous years, the option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as the candidates have been awarded "imputed marks". However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors, if any.
"In the event a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail, along with reasons thereof.
"Schools will be required to review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with your comments and remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks," he said.
The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents and the principal's remarks and convey its decision to the school concerned in writing.
"In case the result needs to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned. This dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors," he said.
