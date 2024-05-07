Classplus, a B2B edtech unicorn, announced a strategic investment in Gyan Live, an educational platform dedicated to State-level government exam preparation in Gujarat.

With this undisclosed amount of investment, Gyan Live is planning to expand its offerings to those preparing for central government and school exams in regional languages. According to the company, this funding will also enable Gyan Live to leverage Classplus’ technology, enhancing the learning experience of their students and boosting their reach.

Classplus has made multiple investments in educational start-ups like Abhinay Maths, Saarthi, Testbook, etc.

The edtech start-up helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online coaching businesses.

Since inception, Classplus has raised approximately over $150 million from global marquee investors like Tiger Global, AWI, RTP Global, Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Spiral Ventures, Strive, Times Internet and Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Ventures.

Founded in 2019 by Taral Patel, Mahesh Ahjoliya, and Chetan Patel, Gyan Live provides education through its app and YouTube channels in the form of live classes, recorded lectures, comprehensive study materials and test series to help students with exam preparation.

“Over the last few years, Gyan Live has solidified its position in the government exam preparation category in Gujarat, and this partnership allows us to broaden our impact and make our learning solutions available to more and more students in India,“ said Taral Patel, Co-founder of Gyan Live. Mukul Rustagi, Co-founder and CEO of Classplus, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Gyan Live, a company that shares our vision of making quality education accessible to all. Excited to support their next phase of growth.”

With inputs from bl intern Nivasini Azagappan

