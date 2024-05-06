Water treatment technology firm, Va Tech Wabag has launched a new initiative - Blue Seed-to support innovation and startup action in the water sector. Launched by Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and MD, TVS Capital Funds and Rajiv Mittal, CMD, Va Tech Wabag, the program will invest in and support startups with innovative water technology solutions.

The company plans to identify early-stage startups that have water technology as primary focus and whose proposed solutions showcase market scalability and support to them. This includes pre-seed and seed capital, support on technical know-how, data backing and opportunities to collaborate with Va Tech Wabag on live projects in India and globally.

No specific amount has been allocated by the company towards Blue Seed and the Board may consider an allocation once critical mass of startups is reached.

“Through this initiative, we aim to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem of innovative solutions that can contribute to making the industry more sustainable and in building a resilient future”, Rajiv Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director of VA Tech Wabag, said in a statement.