Clone Futura AI boot camp attracts 1,300 children in Mumbai

Clone Futura, which provides training on advanced technology to school children, has tied up with IIT alumni to conduct boot camp courses on artificial intelligence and data analytics among school children.
The education technology company has so far registered 1,300 students from 16 schools in Mumbai for boot camp courses. It charges a fee of ₹12,750 per student for the 16 hours spread over two-three weekends.
The course would take students for first-time ever through various aspects of data analytics and artificial intelligence such as python, building calculator and weather forecasting app etc. Best of projects developed at the boot camps will be showcased at the upcoming IIT Techfest.
So far, it had conducted boot camps at Lodha International School, Euro School and JBCN International School in Mumbai.
The courses will soon go pan-India as other prominent schools have shown interest to conduct these workshops in their schools, said the company which targets to reach at least 500 schools next year.
Vidushi Daga, CEO, Clone Futura said the thought of collaborating with IITians and launching these courses is to bring in awareness and to learn about the advanced technologies at an early age and make them compete globally where children start learning to code at the age of six.
Learning AI has become inevitable as it has become part of everyday life through the use of smartphones, smart cars, social media feeds, drones, video games, navigation, travel and banking and finance, it added.
