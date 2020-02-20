Education

Cyber attack: Systems restored at IIT Madras

TE Raja Simhan Chennai | Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 20, 2020

The image is used here for representational purpose only

After the emails were shut at IIT Madras on Wednesday by a possible cyber attack, the system was restored late last night.

"The affected email is back. Only some emails were affected, not all. Not many departments and students affected," IIT Madras Director Bhaskar Ramamoorthy, told BusinessLine, without giving further details.

A message on WhatsApp that was circulated within IIT Madras campus on Wednesday alleged that there was a virus attack on the computers and brought down the CC servers. The virus targeted Windows-based system, said the message.

The message also warned users to keep a back up of critical messages.

Published on February 20, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MHRD’s Swayam seeks to bridge digital divide for students: AICTE Chairman