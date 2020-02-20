Cyber attack: Systems restored at IIT Madras

After the emails were shut at IIT Madras on Wednesday by a possible cyber attack, the system was restored late last night.

"The affected email is back. Only some emails were affected, not all. Not many departments and students affected," IIT Madras Director Bhaskar Ramamoorthy, told BusinessLine, without giving further details.

A message on WhatsApp that was circulated within IIT Madras campus on Wednesday alleged that there was a virus attack on the computers and brought down the CC servers. The virus targeted Windows-based system, said the message.

The message also warned users to keep a back up of critical messages.