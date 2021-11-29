Delhi schools witness less turnout due to pollution, new Covid variant

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Even though the schools in the national capital reopened on Monday, the turnout of students in classes still remained very low mainly due to the hazardous air quality and the emergence of new Covid-19 variant Omicron.
“I haven’t send my child to school since the schools have re-opened early this month as transportation was an issue. However, with the new Covid variant being detected, I won’t send her till the time vaccine comes up for them and she gets fully vaccinated,” said Dipika Gupta mother of a 13-year-old student.
Earlier, Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Twitter wrote, “All the schools in Delhi will reopen from November 29 for all the classes.” All the schools in the national capital were shut due to worsening of air quality.
“As of now, not many students are turning up in classrooms, except when there is an exam. I believe that this is the point where the parents need to consider the repercussion of having their children miss the classroom environment. Covid-19 has already caused a lot of damage to the flow of education. Of course, we do realise that the parents are concerned about the health of their children and therefore, the schools need to have all the necessary precautions in place,” said Alka Kapur Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.
As for the new variant, it is unfortunate but the reality is that the Covid-19 is here to stay for a long time and the new variants will keep popping up that doesn’t mean to give up. There is a need to learn to live with Covid-19 and be safe by following appropriate behaviour, she added.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...