Delhi schools witness less turnout due to pollution, new Covid variant

Even though the schools in the national capital reopened on Monday, the turnout of students in classes still remained very low mainly due to the hazardous air quality and the emergence of new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

“I haven’t send my child to school since the schools have re-opened early this month as transportation was an issue. However, with the new Covid variant being detected, I won’t send her till the time vaccine comes up for them and she gets fully vaccinated,” said Dipika Gupta mother of a 13-year-old student.

Earlier, Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Twitter wrote, “All the schools in Delhi will reopen from November 29 for all the classes.” All the schools in the national capital were shut due to worsening of air quality.

“As of now, not many students are turning up in classrooms, except when there is an exam. I believe that this is the point where the parents need to consider the repercussion of having their children miss the classroom environment. Covid-19 has already caused a lot of damage to the flow of education. Of course, we do realise that the parents are concerned about the health of their children and therefore, the schools need to have all the necessary precautions in place,” said Alka Kapur Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

As for the new variant, it is unfortunate but the reality is that the Covid-19 is here to stay for a long time and the new variants will keep popping up that doesn’t mean to give up. There is a need to learn to live with Covid-19 and be safe by following appropriate behaviour, she added.