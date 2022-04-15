Discretionary quotas for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas put on hold

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has put on hold all the discretionary quotas, including the MP’s, for admissions to various central schools across the country.

The quotas have been put on hold following a review, according to a letter sent to all Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs).

The admissions for the 2022-23 academic session is underway till June 2022.

"As per the directions of KVS headquarters, New Delhi, you are hereby informed that no admissions should be done under special provisions till further order," says the letter.

Under these special provisions, members of Parliament (MPs) have discretionary power to recommend the admission of 10 children to a KV. Even a district magistrate has powers to recommend 17 students under sponsoring authority quota in KVs.

To open up 30,000 seats

In a tweet on Thursday, BJP MP Sushil Modi welcomed the decision to put the quota admissions on hold, claiming that this will open up around 30,000 seats across KVs in the country.

The Central government had last year scrapped the Union education minister's discretionary quota for admissions from 2021-22 academic session.

Recommendations made by Union ministers for admission to KVs were also done away with. However, it was decided that the MPs of both houses will continue to recommend admissions into KVs in each academic session.

On March 31, 2022, Union Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi informed the Rajya Sabha that the quota system in KVs will be reviewed and a decision whether to scrap it would be taken after a discussion in Parliament to take the views of the members.

There are over 1,200 KVs across states with over 14.35 lakh students.