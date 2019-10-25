Edify Education ties up with Cambridge University for testing English skill

Mumbai, Oct 25

MDN Edify Education, which runs chain of educational institutions, through its subsidiary Learn English has tied up with Cambridge Assessment English, a department of the University of Cambridge, to provide training and English assessment facilities in India through its education centres across the country.

Learn English will partner with Cambridge Assessment English, a department of the University of Cambridge to bridge the gap. Both the institutions will identify partners in the remote area who in turn will be skilling the younger generation. Learn English will provide curriculum, methodology and training with the support of Cambridge Assessment.

Anjani Kumar Agarwal, Director, Edify Education said Cambridge and Edify’s tie to conduct English examinations would be Rs 400 crore business in the next three years. Edify leading Education brand in South is going to appoint 500 tutors for imparting training to write English Examinations across India, he said.

Unlike other examinations such as TOFEL and IELTS which can be attempted only after schoolings by students going abroad, Cambridge Assessment English can be completed by the time they reach 10+2 stage and apply to foreign institutions directly, he said.

Learn India has developed a curriculum that can be used by schools and individual institutes in training students to acquire English language skills. It has trained 2000 teachers, 30,000 principals and four million students across India.

Cambridge Assessment English exam such as the BEC Business English Certificates and other Cambridge English Qualifications are widely used in Indian schools and universities. It recently launched Linguaskill, an accurate tool with fast results designed to help corporates test language skills of their employees.