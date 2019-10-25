Edify Education ties up with Cambridge University for testing English skill

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Mumbai, Oct 25
MDN Edify Education, which runs chain of educational institutions, through its subsidiary Learn English has tied up with Cambridge Assessment English, a department of the University of Cambridge, to provide training and English assessment facilities in India through its education centres across the country.
Learn English will partner with Cambridge Assessment English, a department of the University of Cambridge to bridge the gap. Both the institutions will identify partners in the remote area who in turn will be skilling the younger generation. Learn English will provide curriculum, methodology and training with the support of Cambridge Assessment.
Anjani Kumar Agarwal, Director, Edify Education said Cambridge and Edify’s tie to conduct English examinations would be Rs 400 crore business in the next three years. Edify leading Education brand in South is going to appoint 500 tutors for imparting training to write English Examinations across India, he said.
Unlike other examinations such as TOFEL and IELTS which can be attempted only after schoolings by students going abroad, Cambridge Assessment English can be completed by the time they reach 10+2 stage and apply to foreign institutions directly, he said.
Learn India has developed a curriculum that can be used by schools and individual institutes in training students to acquire English language skills. It has trained 2000 teachers, 30,000 principals and four million students across India.
Cambridge Assessment English exam such as the BEC Business English Certificates and other Cambridge English Qualifications are widely used in Indian schools and universities. It recently launched Linguaskill, an accurate tool with fast results designed to help corporates test language skills of their employees.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism