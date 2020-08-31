Eruditus raises $113 million in Series D funding

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
The Eruditus group, which offers professional education courses in collaboration with top-ranked universities, has raised a total $113 million in Series D funding (including secondary sales) led by Leeds Illuminate and Prosus Ventures (formerly Naspers Ventures).
The round also witnessed participation from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and existing investors including Sequoia India and Ved Capital.
Eruditus will use the new funds to increase its engagement with partner universities, to deepen its operations in emerging markets and invest in creating career-ready courses, the company said in a statement.
“Covid-19 is dramatically accelerating change across higher education. We are engaging more deeply with universities worldwide to help them expand their online portfolio and global footprint,” said Ashwin Damera, Eruditus Co-Founder and CEO.
The Eruditus group, consisting of Eruditus Executive Education and its online division EMERITUS, offers professional education courses in collaboration with top-ranked universities such as MIT, Columbia, Harvard, Cambridge, INSEAD, Dartmouth, Wharton and UC Berkeley among others.
