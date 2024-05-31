Geojit Financial Services Ltd has announced education scholarships for deserving students from economically weaker sections of the society, to help them pursue career-oriented courses across diverse disciplines. As a part of the scholarship, Geojit will provide up to ₹25,000 per annum to selected students towards their tuition fees, examination fees, etc.

The annual family income must be below ₹3 lakh.

Geojit spokesperson said, “Financial constraint often prevents youth of the country from realising their career goals. Empowering youth by helping them gain higher education will lead to the betterment of not just their lives but the society as well. We hope the selected students have a bright future”.

The scholarships will be processed through Geojit’s CSR arm, Geojit Foundation. The last date for application will be August 31, 2024, a press release said.