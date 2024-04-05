The Bahwan Cybertech Group announced a scholarship fund of ₹25-lakh to support the students at Ethiraj College for Women on Friday.

The proposed scholarship fund will be dedicated to supporting the academic and sporting aspirations of deserving students, said VM Muralidharan, Chairman, Ethiraj College Trust, and Chief Operating Officer, Bahwan Cybertech Group during the 76th College Day celebrations of Ethiraj College for Women on Friday.

‘Women’s education’

Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals said: ‘Women’s education is key to ensure dignity in the society.” He also recalled the philanthropic contribution of the visionary founder of the College VL Ethiraj to the social cause of women’s education and empowerment.

From 96 students in 1948, Ethiraj College for Women has grown to over 7,800 students today. It has been granted the “college with potential for excellence” status by UGC and has been re-accredited with an “A+” grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

