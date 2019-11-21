Global Education Investors eye Hyderabad top schools

The four-day debate: Fantasy or feasible?
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Global Private School Chains and Private Equity firms have set their eyes on top schools and education groups in Hyderabad, to enter India, with year 2019, already seeing atleast three ‘big ticket’ deals in the School education space.
Hong Kong-based Nord Anglia bought out Oakridge International School in February; Private Equity majors Brookfield & Kalpathi Investors, reportedly struck a deal with Chaitanya Schools in October; and in the latest, Cognita has announced a partnership with CHIREC International School on Monday.
The acquisition of Oakridge International School by Hong Kong-based company Nord Anglia in February triggered off the global interest. Media reports indicated that the deal was around ₹1,500 crore. Oakridge International started by two alumni of the ISB, Prasad Tummala and YS Rajasekhar, through their People Combine, were the main promoters of the two big schools in Hyderabad and branches in Visakhapatnam, Mohali in Chandigarh and Bengaluru.
The Hong Kong major gained entry into India through the acquisition route. A significant player in the K-12 schools, it boasts over 60 schools in more than 25 countries.
In October, the Chaitanya Group of Schools with its large network of nearly 700 schools across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reportedly got PE investors, Brookfield and Kalpathi Investments offer which was estimated to be over $1 billion. Another PE, the New Silk Route was to exit from the Chaitanya Group, which was started by B Satyanarayana Rao and Jhansi Lakshmi Bhai, a doctor couple from Vijayawada in 1986.
With its steadily growing realty, huge presence of global majors such as Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, IKEA, multinationals, academic, healthcare biggies and industry Hyderabad has been seeing a spurt in international schools in recent years to meet the increasing demands.
