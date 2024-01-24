Keeping in view the huge demand for civil engineers in Australia, La Trobe University (Australia) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mahindra University, which is promoted by the well-diversified Mahindra group, to offer a joint four-year undergraduate programme.

“The cohesive programme comprises two components. The students enrolled in the programme will study the first two years at Mahindra Satyam’s Hyderabad campus and the remaining two years at La Trobe University. The collaboration agreement also includes a faculty exchange component,” Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, has said.

“We have a full-fledged Civil Engineering stream at the university. The collaboration would help the students get international exposure,” he said.

La Trobe University will offer merit scholarships worth $(Aus)9,500 per annum to the students enrolled for Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honours). After completing their two-year study in Australia, students are eligible to apply for and receive a Post Study Work Permit of two years, allowing them to seek a career there.

Abuel-Naga, Professor and Head of the Department of Engineering at La Trobe University, said that there was a huge opportunity for civil engineers as the construction sector required skilled human resources.

The students will also receive a stipend of up to $11,000 for a six-month internship, providing financial support during this valuable hands-on experience. The stay in Australia could cost ₹15-16 lakh a year (for two years).