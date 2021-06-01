Government cancels CBSE class XII board exams

The Centre on Tuesday cancelled Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class XII Board exam in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19.

During a review meeting on Class XII Board exams of CBSE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. In today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk”.

In the coming days, CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

“All the stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students,” said PM Modi.

He also directed the officials to ensure that the results are prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner.

However, like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

PM Modi said that a student friendly decision has been reached after consulting all stakeholders from across the length and breadth of India. He also thanked the States for providing feedback on this issue.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers of Home, Defence, Finance, Commerce, Information and Broadcasting, Petroleum and Women and Child Development Ministries and Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary and Secretaries of School Education and Higher Education Departments and other officials.

Last month, Defence Minister also chaired a meeting on the issue that was attended by the Education Minsters of States. Various options for conduct of CBSE examinations were discussed in the meeting and feedback obtained from the States and UTs.