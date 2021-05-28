Higher education institutes wait for CBSE to set Class XII exam dates

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Higher Educational Institutions are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcement on dates of Class XII board exams to decide on when to start the new academic session.
“No decision has been taken on when the upcoming academic session in the higher educational institutions will start. We are waiting for the announcement on Class XII board exam and will then come up with the academic calendar for this year,” said an official source.
The Central government is likely to take a decision on conducting the board exam by June 1.
It had earlier asked the State governments to send their suggestions on whether to conduct the board exams amidst the second wave of Covid-19 — by May 25.
Recently, the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) suggested blended learning in the higher educational institutions according to which up to 40 per cent of syllabus should be taught through online mode and the remaining offline.
“It is not mandatory to teach the entire 40 per cent of syllabus online. It can be 5 per cent or 10 per cent also. This decision can be taken by the institutes. The aim is to make classes more interactive and experiential,” said a UGC source.
UGC is also in talks with the Human Resource Development Centre for capacity building ensuring proper training to the teachers for the smooth implementation of blended learning.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Pandit Sajan Mishra pays homage to his elder brother, Pandit Rajan Mishra
The recent Gaza protests underscore the undefeated spirit of the Palestinian cause despite State aggressions
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...