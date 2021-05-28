Higher education institutes wait for CBSE to set Class XII exam dates

Higher Educational Institutions are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcement on dates of Class XII board exams to decide on when to start the new academic session.

“No decision has been taken on when the upcoming academic session in the higher educational institutions will start. We are waiting for the announcement on Class XII board exam and will then come up with the academic calendar for this year,” said an official source.

The Central government is likely to take a decision on conducting the board exam by June 1.

It had earlier asked the State governments to send their suggestions on whether to conduct the board exams amidst the second wave of Covid-19 — by May 25.

Blended learning

Recently, the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) suggested blended learning in the higher educational institutions according to which up to 40 per cent of syllabus should be taught through online mode and the remaining offline.

“It is not mandatory to teach the entire 40 per cent of syllabus online. It can be 5 per cent or 10 per cent also. This decision can be taken by the institutes. The aim is to make classes more interactive and experiential,” said a UGC source.

UGC is also in talks with the Human Resource Development Centre for capacity building ensuring proper training to the teachers for the smooth implementation of blended learning.