Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa, Harish Manwani(R), Chairman, ISB Executive Board, Dean Madan Pillutla(L), at the Graduation Ceremony of the GP Co23, PGPMAX Co22, FPM, and EFPM at Indian School of Business(ISB), at Gachibowli in Cyberabad on Friday, March 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Approach the power of technology with a growth mindset in businesses, Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa said.

She was speaking as the Chief Guest at the Graduation Ceremony of Indian School of Business (ISB) held here on Friday.

Lifelong learning has never been more relevant than today. Digital transformation is today the key driver of nearly every industry, from commerce to finance to healthcare, she added.

Harish Manwani, Chairperson of the ISB Board reminded the graduating students that the expectation from business has undergone a fundamental change.

Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB said: “Recently, we had all witnessed the disruptions caused by the pandemic and the resulting uncertainty. While it threw us all off our tracks for a while, it also taught us to be resilient and to not take the future for granted.”

574 students from the PGP Class of 2023; 64 students from the PGPMAX Class of 2022; four scholars from FPM; and eight scholars from EFPM graduated from their programmes.