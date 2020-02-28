Education

HC seeks govt, police response on plea to ensure security at board exam centres in North-East Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education has told the High Court that it was optimistic about holding Board exams in the North-East Delhi centres from March 2.   -  File photo: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the AAP government and the police to respond to a plea to ensure security at board exam centres in North-East Delhi where violence over the amended citizenship law has left 39 people dead and scores injured.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notice to the Delhi government and police on the plea and asked them to ensure security is not breached at board exam centres in the area.

The Central Board of Secondary Education told the High Court that it was optimistic about holding Board exams in the North-East Delhi centres from March 2.

The court had on Wednesday taken note of the “worsening situation” in the area and had directed CBSE to come up with a plan to re-schedule the exams or change the affected centres.

