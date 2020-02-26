Education

HC tells CBSE to provide long-term plan to students regarding board exams in violence-hit NE Delhi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 26, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

A view of the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi.   -  PTI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centres in violence-hit north-east Delhi, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10-15 days and not on piecemeal basis.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in north-east Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths and, therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take a call for the next 10-15 days. The court asked the CBSE to come with instructions about a long-term plan at 2.15 pm.

The direction by the court came after the CBSE on Wednesday said that exams in 86 schools in violence-hit north-east Delhi have been postponed.

