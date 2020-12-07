Hex N Bit launches Industry-Connect Internship Programs for technology students

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
EdTech firm Hex N Bit has launched Industry-Connect Internship Programs for Engineering, IT and other technology students.
The internship programmes focus on enhancing candidates' skills through real-life based industrial project exposure in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Web Development, Android Development, Python Programming, PCB Designing, and VLSI Design, among others, the company said in an official release.
The programmes will last six weeks for second/third-year students, while the duration will be six months for final year students.
Hex N Bit has partnered with technology companies such as Ceantra Technologies, Cybricsoft Technologies and Tevatron Technologies for the programme.
The programme will help students understand product development cycle, project tracking tool, product deployment along with milestone-based task allotment by the mentors.
Sharing insights on the launch of the internship programmes, Abhishek Gupta, CEO & Co-founder, Hex N Bit, said, "The idea behind launching Industry Connect Internship Programs is to scale up the most requisite skills among aspiring candidates of tomorrow. The selected applicants would be kept under the direct supervision of experts to monitor their personal growth, while complying to meet the expected deadlines."
"Bringing universities/colleges, students, mentors, industry experts under one umbrella will bridge the year's old gap between the academics and the technology industry,” he added.
