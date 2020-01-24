Education

Holocaust Remembrance Day at IIMB

Bengaluru | Updated on January 24, 2020 Published on January 24, 2020

The Israel Centre @ IIMB, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Israel and the Consulate General of Canada, will commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the IIMB Auditorium on January 27 at 5 pm.

As part of the event a short Canadian film called, The Good Nazi, will be screened after which Nicole Girard, Consul General of Canada; Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel; and Margit Hellwig-Boette, Consul General of Germany, will address and interact with the audience. There will also be an exhibition called “Beyond Duty”. IIMB said registration is required. Our Bureau

Published on January 24, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IIM-Sambalpur launches course on ‘experiential innovation’