Holocaust Remembrance Day at IIMB

The Israel Centre @ IIMB, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Israel and the Consulate General of Canada, will commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the IIMB Auditorium on January 27 at 5 pm.

As part of the event a short Canadian film called, The Good Nazi, will be screened after which Nicole Girard, Consul General of Canada; Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel; and Margit Hellwig-Boette, Consul General of Germany, will address and interact with the audience. There will also be an exhibition called “Beyond Duty”. IIMB said registration is required. Our Bureau